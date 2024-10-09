TCSJOHNHUXLEY introduces latest innovations at G2E Las Vegas 2024

Attendees of G2E can expect to see a wide range of new offerings from TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

The company brought a dinamic range of products to showcase at The Venetian Expo.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY is taking part in one of the year’s most anticipated events – the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas. Since yesterday (October 8) and until Thursday, the TCSJOHNHUXLEY team will be at The Venetian Expo, showcasing its latest innovations and solutions. This year, the company is exhibiting a dynamic range of products, including Qorex 2, Roulette Xtra, SaturnTM Velocity, and Chipper Champ 3 at Booth #3259.

Qorex 2

TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveiled its revolutionary Qorex 2 electronic gaming terminals at G2E. This innovative platform boasts completely redesigned terminals offering unparalleled configuration options to suit any casino floor.

Players can enjoy a seamless gaming experience with a simple touch-screen interface. The extensive library features both live and RNG games, including Roulette, Roulette Xtra, Sic Bo, and Baccarat, along with customisable side bets, catering to diverse preferences.

Built for continuous operation, the Qorex 2 features upgraded hardware for unparalleled performance and reliability. The terminals showcase cutting-edge software with improved graphics, delivering an immersive and visually stunning gameplay experience.

The Qorex 2 empowers operators to tailor the gaming environment to their specific needs through customisable side bets. This feature caters to a wider audience and enhances player engagement on the casino floor.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman, said: “We’re thrilled to showcase groundbreaking innovations at G2E 2024 such as our new Qorex 2. With its advanced features, including enhanced multi-game functionality, customisable side bets, and a focus on player experience, the Qorex 2 is designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for both players and operators.”

The company said: “As TCSJOHNHUXLEY continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, the Qorex 2 platform is designed to be adaptable and scalable. Stay tuned for exciting developments that will further enhance the gaming experience for players and operators alike.”

Roulette Xtra on Qorex 2

Previously exclusive to live tables, Roulette Xtra is now available for the first time on electronic terminals, offering players a thrilling and immersive gaming experience. This popular game features a selection of paytables to suit various player preferences, along with 3D visualisations of bonus numbers being selected and highlighted.

Roulette Xtra on Qorex 2 combines the excitement of traditional Roulette with the innovative features of electronic gaming. With its customisable pay tables, captivating visuals, and enhanced payouts, Roulette Xtra offers a truly unique and engaging gaming experience.

Roulette Xtra on live tables has proven to be incredibly popular with numerous installations across the globe. Quick and easy to understand, this exciting game combines a thrilling random multiplier bet with the traditional game of Roulette, providing the chance of a maximum payout of 500 to 1. By bringing Roulette Xtra to Qorex 2, TCSJOHNHUXLEY is now offering players a new level of excitement and engagement on electronic terminals.

Qorex 2 launched at the show is the next generation of Electronic Gaming Terminals (EGT) from TCSJOHNHUXLEY that boast a suite of impressive new features designed to enhance the player experience and empower casino operators.

Phil Lee, chief financial officer & managing director Americas commented, “We are thrilled to bring Roulette Xtra to our Qorex 2 terminals. This popular game adds a new dimension to our electronic gaming offering, providing players with a diverse and exciting range of options.”

SaturnTM Velocity

SaturnTM Velocity is a groundbreaking new automated Roulette wheel that redefines the gaming experience for both land-based and online operators.

Inspired by the success of its predecessor, the SaturnTM Velocity boasts cutting-edge technology and innovative design, delivering unparalleled performance, reliability, security, and player satisfaction.

The SaturnTM Velocity sets a new industry standard for speed, enabling casinos to offer more games per hour than ever before. Its brushless DC motors and gearless design ensure continuous, reliable operation without the need for bulky, noisy air compressors. This compact and efficient design seamlessly integrates into any live Roulette table, or for casinos to showcase the wheel on a standalone podium.

Wheelmate, an easy-to-use tool, provides effortless configuration and maintenance. The easy-levelling system ensures optimal performance and security, making the SaturnTM Velocity the ultimate choice for automated Roulette.

The SaturnTM Velocity represents a significant leap forward in automated Roulette technology. Its exceptional speed, reliability, and compact design make it the ideal choice for casinos seeking to enhance their gaming offerings and provide players with an unforgettable experience.

Tristan Sjöberg commented: “As a company with a rich history of leading the way in Roulette wheel manufacturing, we’re thrilled to introduce the SaturnTM Velocity. This groundbreaking wheel is a testament to our decades of innovation and expertise. With its exceptional speed, reliability, and compact design, the SaturnTM Velocity sets a new standard for automated Roulette, ensuring that casinos can offer their players the most thrilling and engaging gaming experiences possible.”

Chipper Champ 3

This revolutionary new machine represents the latest evolution in chip handling technology, offering unmatched speed, accuracy, and security. This is a pre-launch product showcase with commercial units being available from early Q2 2025.

The Chipper Champ 3 introduces a revolutionary new feature: clay chip sorting. This innovative technology efficiently sorts clay chips in addition to other wheel check and value chips. No other chipper can sort clay chips.

As the fastest Chipper Champ model yet, the Chipper Champ 3 delivers exceptional performance. Its advanced algorithms and powerful hardware enable it to process chips at unrivalled speed, minimising downtime and maximising efficiency. The Chipper Champ 3’s intelligent chip recognition, intuitive software, and real-time insights translate to faster processing and reduced errors, improving efficiency and productivity. Enhanced security features, such as dual HD cameras, intrusion alarms, and active system logging, safeguard your investment and protect against unauthorised access.

With an updated aesthetic and space-saving design, the Chipper Champ 3 is both stylish and practical whilst maintaining compatibility with existing table designs. Its intuitive interface and user-friendly design make it easy for operators to use, while its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Re-engineered to be the industry benchmark chipper for many years to come the Chipper Champ 3 builds upon the success of its predecessor and TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s rich heritage of chip sorting innovation.

This cutting-edge machine represents a significant leap forward in chip handling technology, offering casinos the tools they need to optimise their live tables and ensure the integrity of their chip inventories.

Tristan Sjöberg said: “As the global leader in casino chip handling solutions, we’re incredibly proud to unveil the Chipper Champ 3. This revolutionary machine represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, and we’re confident that it will set a new standard for the industry. By combining cutting-edge technology with our decades of expertise, we’ve created a product that not only meets but exceeds the evolving needs of casinos worldwide.”

To learn more about TCSJOHNHUXLEY and its G2E product launches, please visit tcsjohnhxuley.com and be sure to visit Booth #3259 where the TCSJOHNHUXLEY Americas team look forward to welcoming visitors.

