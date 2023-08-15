Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona launch new mobile app

Casino Arizona has launched a new version of its mobile application.

US.- Talking Stick Resort and its sister property, Casino Arizona, enterprises of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, have announced the launch of a new version of their mobile application.

The new Talking Stick Resort app allows casino customers to check in or drop their entries into a virtual drawing drum without having to leave a slot machine or gaming table. They can see how many entries they have in real-time.

Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, said: “At Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, we are always looking for ways to utilize the latest technology to enhance our guests’ experience. They expect to be able to access everything on their phones and our partnership with Sightline Technology, the improved Talking Stick Resort app will do just that. It will revolutionize the way they interact with our properties.”

In February, Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort named John Dinius as president and chief executive officer. Dinius replaced Dennis Leong, who served in the position for 13 years and retired at the end of 2022.

