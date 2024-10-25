TaDa Gaming to attend SBC Latinoamérica 2024

SBC Latinoamérica 2024 will be held from October 29 to 31 in Miami.

The casino entertainment provider will be showcasing its unique fishing-shooting games and gamification tools.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has announced it will be showcasing its innovative portfolio that is proven to drive player engagement and retention at SBC Latinoamérica 2024 Summit, Miami, Stand O210 this 29th-31st October 2024.

TaDa Gaming, recognised as a leading provider of Fishing Shooting arcade games, has initiated a campaign to increase awareness of these RNG games in Latin America. The initiative has shown notable success, particularly in Brazil.

Fishing-Shooting games offer immersive multi and solo play for social gaming, alongside in-game challenges and skill development. The quality of animations, detailed graphics and 3D cinematography means TaDa Fishing-Shooting games enjoy longer rounds played, more repeat plays and higher deposits for measurable engagement and retention.

Furthermore, the launch of the gamification tool GiftCode, a one-click addition for instant rewards to any TaDa game, was trialled in Brazil with impressive results. Working with 100 Streamers and Key Influencers over four months resulted in 500,000 GiftCode links issued for a redemption rate of 95+ per cent; new player sign up increasing by more than 30,000 per month; and Next Day Retention rate consistently above 85-90 per cent.

Visitors to Stand O210 will be able to try out these innovative products and explore the opportunities that working with TaDa Gaming can bring. In addition, new gamification tool, WinCard, will also be launched alongside TaDa’s regular on-stand competitions.

The multilingual TaDa team will be represented by:

Byram Jacquet – Head of Business Development

Hector Langa – Business Development Manager

Arthur Lee – Business Development Manager

With over 4,000 delegates, industry operators and experts attending, SBC Summit Latinoamérica is a key event for everyone serious about contributing to the vibrant igaming industry across the region.

TaDa Gaming currently releases at least four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global igaming landscape. Meetings for SBC Latinoamérica can be pre-booked by email to [email protected].