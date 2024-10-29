TaDa Gaming further increases brand exposure across international markets with BF HUB agreement

Through this new agreement, TaDa Gaming will add its full game library and supporting gamification tools to the BF HUB platform.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has entered into an agreement with BF HUB, part of BF Games, to enable greater access to its 160+ and growing portfolio. The Taiwanese provider has galvanised European and LatAm markets with its Fishing-Shooting arcade releases and will add its full game library and supporting gamification tools to the BF HUB platform.

With a minimum of four new releases a month across genre, theme and feature, TaDa Gaming has built its name on engagement and retention across player bases, all supported by its recently launched tools GiftCode, Win Card, Tournament and Linking Jackpot. With GiftCode successfully trialled in Europe and Latin America, the one-click bonus brings added in-game rewards and is applicable to use on every TaDa slot release.

Furthermore, Fishing-Shooting arcade games such as Fortune King Jackpot, Mega Fishing and Jackpot Fishing have generated a new standard of immersive gaming while series such as the TriLuck games offer players the potential for three separate features to trigger simultaneously for extraordinary accumulative win potential. This diverse mix of ways to play and win has appealed across demographics and jurisdictions, helped by TaDa’s commitment to quality localisation and translation.

BF Games, the globally licenced and regulated games development studio, reinforced its position as a supplier to the igaming industry when it launched its BF HUB aggregation platform in 2023. BF HUB was founded to host content from new and up-and-coming studios. It also supports partners in making their debut across numerous markets to introduce fresh and expanding portfolios to players.

BF HUB leverages BF Games’ extensive experience to provide access to a large network of operators. With a professional and personalised approach, the aggregator supports its partners to extend their reach into new markets and demographics, making it an ideal collaboration opportunity for ambitious igaming businesses.

Ray Lee, director of business development, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with BF HUB. Their professional and forward-looking approach aligns with ours and will ensure that both companies and players benefit from this deal to offer our unique releases to a wider audience. We are looking forward to working together.”

Rok Hribar, CCO, BF HUB, added: ‘We are excited to have set up this collaboration with TaDa Gaming. Introducing its new and exciting products to the European market will enhance our reputation for innovation and confirm our commitment to reaching new customer segments.”

TaDa Gaming currently releases a minimum of four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global igaming landscape.