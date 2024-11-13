TaDa Gaming invites players to discover Ocean Hunter

According to the igaming content provider, this Fishing-Shooting arcade game brings rainbow rewards and bonus wheel multipliers.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming wants to take players on a deep dive into immersive play in its latest Fishing-Shooting release, Ocean Hunter. Adding to the thrilling gameplay, multipliers to 1,000x and a host of underwater creatures offering significant bonuses are circling the Ocean Hunter and his net.

With Fishing-Shooting games, there are no pay lines or reels, the whole screen is the game. Ocean Hunter enables players to play from the position of the Hunter on his boat; and in a change to cannon and ammo fire, a high-speed net is cast, ready to capture anything and everything within the vicinity for even bigger rewards. Plus, every cast of the net adds to the Energy Bar Accumulator, building up to activate the Free Electric Net feature.

The ocean floor is a busy place for the Hunter as schools of fish, shivers of sharks and pods of whales race past. Whether Hammerhead or Razor Shark or Killer Whales, net one of these giants and trigger the Rainbow Feature for wins of 2x for sharks and 3x for whales.

Ocean Hunter is a game of strategy and skill. The settings allow players to single out their chosen creatures by bonus value or multiplier level and fully personalise their experiences.

Multiple choice is offered with three rooms – Newbie, Joy and Honor, each with different volatilities from low, medium to high, different Lucky Wheel rewards from 500x, 750x to a max of 1,000x but all offering both solo and multiplayer capabilities for social gaming opportunities.

Every click has the chance to trigger the Lucky Wheel with up to 1,000x depending on which room players choose. In addition, between one and four additional multipliers of 2x, 3x and 5x are randomly applied to segments of the wheel to take the rewards even higher.

Each successful catch sees showers of gold coins pour down the screen and stack up in towers on the win counter, creating a magical visual display and recreating the feel of the casino or arcade.

Enhanced with a Sixties-style ‘perfect pop’ soundtrack and TaDa’s signature fine detail, high-quality graphics and cinematic animations, the underwater hunt is the place to be this November.

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Fishing-shooting games are known for being easy to grasp and getting more strategic the deeper in players get. Ocean Hunter delivers this style of play in a mobile-first, fast-paced and exciting adventure. It’s a great introduction for those new to Fishing-Shooting and an immersive challenge for more experienced players.’

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency options, Ocean Hunter is due for release on November 13 2024, further adding to TaDa’s portfolio of Fishing-Shooting arcade games including global top three releases, Jackpot Fishing, Mega Fishing and Dragon Fortune.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. Renowned especially for its industry-changing fishing-shooting games, TaDa Gaming stated it is “proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape.”

