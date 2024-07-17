SYNOT successfully entered the Swiss market with casino products

SYNOT already operates online slots in the Swiss market in cooperation with several operators.

Press release.- SYNOT has announced its debut in the Swiss market with the installation of its products at Casino Admiral Mendrisio.

The first installation included a set of Eclipse FL-32 cabinets with the latest version of the Firebird Red gaming system. This version offers a range of original games including 6 Hold & Respin titles and over 40 classic games. Shortly after the successful first installation, we also launched Firebird slots at the St. Gallen Casino, and we expect further installations in two other casinos in the coming weeks.

Miroslav Valenta Jr, sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “The Swiss market is one of the most lucrative casino markets in Europe and therefore we consider this launch a great success.

“The market is highly regulated and competitive. In addition, operating gaming equipment in this country requires GLI-11 certification, including the appropriate certification transfer for the Swiss market. Of course, our company meets all these requirements.”

SYNOT already operates online slots in the Swiss market in cooperation with several operators. Now these popular games will also be available in land-based casinos, specifically in the Firebird Red gaming system. With this step, SYNOT continues its omni-channel strategy, which includes both online and land-based sectors.

Valenta Jr then added: “We have high ambitions. Our goal is to gradually bring our products to all casinos in Switzerland. We are seeing an active interest in our products, which we are very pleased about. We also have strong support from our distributor. We are cooperating with our exclusive distributor for Germany and Switzerland – the company E-Systems.”

He then noted that this cooperation is a project that SYNOT has been working on for a long time, both from a product and business perspective.

Thomas Steuer, sales director of E-Systems, added: “After much positive feedback from German casinos throughout the past years, it soon became our combined goal to also enter the competitive Swiss market, which we have successfully achieved now! Many thanks go to our long-term partner Casinò Admiral Mendrisio, who acted quickly and therefore was able to celebrate the debut of SYNOT’s great cabinets & games in all of Switzerland!

“We’re looking forward to many more launches in other Swiss casinos in the near future and we’re confident that SYNOT will become an inherent part of the Swiss market product mix!“

SYNOT is known for its quality and innovative products in the gaming industry and believes that its entry into the Swiss market will bring new opportunities and further success.