SYNOT Group participated in the Belgrade Future Gaming show 2024

Press release.- SYNOT Group once again participated in the prestigious Belgrade Future Gaming show, which took place on 28-29 May 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia.

This traditional exhibition has become a significant platform for presenting the group’s latest innovations and products in the gaming industry.

The 120 m² stand, located in section A1, attracted visitors’ attention with its graphics from the games Zeus: Wild Thunder and Thirsty Viking developed by SYNOT Games. Approximately twenty employees from SYNOT W, SYNOT Games, and SYNOT Interactive presented a wide portfolio of products and solutions to the visitors.

Roland Andrýsek, sales director of the SYNOT group, said: “The land-based segment presented our innovative gaming systems and cabinets. We exhibited a total of 22 pieces of equipment, including our multigame progressive jackpot system Magic Ball Link with 8 linked titles.

“Among them, the latest games such as 88 Pearls, The Wild Job, Legend of Medusa, and Big Mystery were on display. Magic Ball Link was presented in the latest cabinets UP2-32 and UP1-27 along with a new LED jackpot display. Also, a brand-new premium Super Link system with 20 linked games was introduced. Each of them boasts Linked Bonus and Pay to Win features. They were presented in the Eclipse FL-32 cabinets.”

A range of popular gaming systems Explosive Games Premium+ Green, Blue, and Yellow, which include also popular Hold & Respin games were introduced in Eclipse FL-32. The gaming systems Firebird Red and Blue were showcased in the UP2-32 and UP1-24 cabinets, these game sets contain popular classic games and six captivating Hold & Respin titles.

SYNOT Games representatives presented an extensive portfolio of over 150 original online slots, while SYNOT Interactive representatives offered comprehensive igaming solutions. The online section was demonstrated on a touchscreen totem and mobile devices, enabling visitors to interact directly with our products.

Andrýsek concluded: “At the exhibition, we managed to establish cooperation with three significant business partners, which confirms the high level of our products and solutions. We are pleased with the success we achieved at the Belgrade Future Gaming show. The high attendance and interest in our products confirm that our innovations and quality are valued in the industry.”