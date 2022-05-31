Symplify and PlayStar sign integration partnership

Symplify will support PlayStar by delivering its new Onpage AI technology.

Symplify will deliver its new Onpage AI technology to enhance PlayStar’s igaming platform.

US.- Symplify has signed a four-year agreement with US-based online casino PlayStar to integrate into its communications, retention, and conversion strategies. The company will support PlayStar by delivering its new Onpage AI technology for PlayStar’s igaming platform.

It will provide the users with a tailored web experience based on machine learning. PlayStar will use Symplify’s campaign to drive growth in the regulated US market.

Symplify’s CEO, Robert Kimber, said: “Our CRM and AI services are designed to help our partners build long-term and meaningful relationships with customers. PlayStar is in a position to leverage our intuitive software, with their industry know-how to drive growth following its launch within the red hot US igaming market.”

Jon Bowden, CMO of PlayStar, added: “PlayStar’s success will be down to truly understanding behavioral patterns to ensure we deliver top-class entertainment. Working with Symplify will allow us to engage with our players and ensure they receive a personalized, fun and safe gaming experience.”

Symplify, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has offices in Malta, Italy, Spain, Denmark, the US, Hong Kong, and Canada. PlayStar is the latest firm to join Symplify’s list of igaming clients, which also includes William Hill, LeoVegas, Betsson, Mr Green, and MegaRush.

In February, PlayStar partnered with Xpoint, a geolocation and compliance technology firm. Xpoint became PlayStar’s official geolocation.

Pariplay launches in New Jersey via PlayStar

Pariplay has selected PlayStar to support its launch in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the US. As part of the deal, Wizard Games, Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio, will provide its games to PlayStar customers.

Some of the titles that the company will launch are Dragons of the North, Rumble Rhino Megaways and Wildwood Buffalo.

See also: PlayStar selects Xpoint as geolocation partner