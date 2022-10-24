Sycuan Casino in campaign for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The casino aims to recognise the achievements of employees with disabilities.

US.- Sycuan Casino Resort and The Arc of San Diego have partnered to organise an event to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). The casino said it aimed to recognise the achievements of employees with disabilities.

Employees with disabilities and their mentors received awards from Sycuan general manager Rob Cinelli, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Cody Martinez, and The Arc of San Diego COO Matt Mouer.

In 2021, The Arc of San Diego provided training and support to over 400 people with disabilities. It has partnered with more than 100 local businesses, municipalities, and government agencies that employ individuals with disabilities and supports their goal of achieving independence within the workplace.

Sycuan general manager Rob Cinelli said: “We are proud to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month and honor our team members for their valuable contributions. At Sycuan, we are committed to cultivating a thriving, positive and inclusive work environment for all of our team members. We’d like to thank The Arc of San Diego for their partnership and dedication to our community.”

The Arc of San Diego COO Matt Mouer commented: “We want to thank Sycuan for partnering with us to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Partners like Sycuan, who value inclusive work environments, assist The Arc in empowering people with disabilities to achieve their career goals.”

NDEAM is held each October. The theme for 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.” Sycuan Casino Resort and its tribal owner, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, participated in other campaigns. In June, they made a $1.1m donation to the San Diego Symphony. The charitable gift was given to The Future is Hear campaign, an initiative run by the Symphony to support artistic and community programmes.

