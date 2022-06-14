Sycuan Casino Resort partners with San Diego Loyal Soccer Club

The venue will sponsor of the newly named Sycuan Endline Suites at Torero Stadium.

US.- Sycuan Casino Resort, in San Diego, California, and San Diego Loyal Soccer Club have announced a strategic partnership. Sycuan will sponsor of the newly renamed “Sycuan Endline Suites” at Torero Stadium.

The all-inclusive premium seating area is located on-field along the east endline of the soccer team’s stadium. The deal also includes a season-long “Golden Goal” contest.

Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort, said: “We are excited to announce our new partnership with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club as the exclusive casino sponsor. Sycuan’s commitment to the community runs deep and anytime we are able to get involved with our local sports teams, we always jump at the opportunity.

“We are proud to support such a talented and up-and-coming team and can’t wait to see all of the great things they accomplish during their 2022 season.”

SD Loyal president Ricardo Campos added: “We are thrilled to team up with a world-class organization and local institution in Sycuan Casino Resort. Sycuan has long been a staple of the San Diego community and we look forward to providing a unique and memorable matchday experience for our fans.”

Sycuan Casino Resort includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. It offers a casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games. Guests can enjoy restaurants, bars, a full-service spa, fitness center and two pools.

Sycuan Casino Resort signs deal with San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove

Sycuan Casino Resort has signed a one-year endorsement deal with San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove. The player becomes part of Sycuan Casino’s marketing campaigns, promotions, and social media content. He will also make exclusive casino appearances.

Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of starting pitcher Joe Musgrove as our first MLB ambassador. We knew he was the perfect fit for our brand because much like Sycuan, Joe has very strong ties to the local San Diego community.”

