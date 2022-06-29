Sycuan Casino donates $1.1m to San Diego Symphony

The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation has made the donation for the symphony’s The Future is Hear campaign.

US.- Sycuan Casino Resort and its tribal owner, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, have made a $1.1m donation to the San Diego Symphony. The charitable gift was given to The Future is Hear campaign, an initiative run by the Symphony to support artistic and community programmes, including the construction of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, an outdoor waterfront venue at San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina developed and managed by the Symphony.

Sycuan is also a sponsor of Symphony’s Music Connects programme. This long-standing program provides access to musical experiences for the entire San Diego region including free neighbourhood concerts and free performances in hospitals, senior residences, and other community centres. Including Sycuan’s donation, the campaign has raised $123.5m of its $125m goals.

Cody Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, said: “We are honored to present this donation to the San Diego Symphony in support of their many local artistic community programmes. Through the Kumeyaay spirit of giving, it is very important for us to invest in all aspects of our community, especially arts and culture.

“We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with the Symphony and look forward to being a part of the different musical events and experiences that they continue to bring to life for the San Diego community.”

San Diego Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer added: “We are honored to have this extraordinary gift from Sycuan to support The Future is Hear campaign and our community programming. From their early generosity towards our former ‘Bayside Summer Nights’ outdoor concert series to the newest partnership that will benefit our community programmes, they have always been a vital partner for this orchestra.”

