British horseracing: new standards for safety equipment

The BHA says the new standards will improve rider safety.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced the introduction of new minimum standards for rider safety equipment. The move is intended to protect riders from the risk of injury.

From October 17, all body protectors must meet certified safety standard (BS) EN 13158: 2018 at least Level 2 standard. Helmets will need to comply with at least two international testing standards. The Rules of Racing state that anyone who rides a horse on a racecourse or under the supervision of a licensed trainer must wear a BHA-approved helmet and body protector.

BHA chief medical adviser Dr Jerry Hill said: “Activities involving horses will always carry an element of risk, which is why it’s essential that we keep pace with advances in the development of safety equipment and provide the highest level of protection for racing’s workforce.

“The new minimum standard specifications for body protectors and helmets will help ensure that riders are using newer models that afford the wearer greater protection and flexibility than some older standards. These are products that have been through stringent quality testing to assess how the equipment responds to and absorbs impact from a fall or a kick.”

The BHA said riders should upgrade their equipment as soon as possible, but there will be grace periods to allow a transition. For anyone riding a horse on racecourse property, the new rules will be enforced from February 1, 2025. For anyone riding a horse in the care of a licensed trainer, the rules will be enforced from June 1. Riders will not face any disciplinary action related to the equipment during the grace period.

Hill said: “It is highly likely that many riders are already using body protectors and helmets that comply with the new approved standards; but where that’s not the case, we are asking people to upgrade their equipment to help minimise the risk of racing-related injury and keep everyone as safe as possible.

“The inclusion of the grace period should give everyone who needs it sufficient time to purchase the necessary equipment and ensure they are complying with the new rule when it comes into full effect. Please remember that whenever new equipment is purchased it should be fitted by someone with appropriate training to ensure optimum fit and protection.”

The BHA has also published a new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship agreements. The move was a response to a proposal in last year’s UK gambling white paper for all sports to develop such a code.

The BHA Code of Conduct was developed with input from stakeholders in the sector, the Racecourse Association, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). The body says the code will help ensure minimum standards for social responsibility in all sponsorship agreements with gambling operators.

Meanwhile, the UK gambling industry lobby group the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has announced the election of Simon Clare as its appointed representative on the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB). Clare, who is group director of PR and sponsorship at Entain, replaces Mike O’Kane.

Clare has worked on projects with the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Board. He also learned to ride himself to compete in a charity race at the 2015 Cheltenham Festival.