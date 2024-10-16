Digitain signs retail partnership with Colombo Sport

Through this new partnership, Digitain will provide Colombo Sport with its retail cashier sportsbook solutions and in-house sportsbook content, featuring localised events and betting market types.

Press release.- Digitain has partnered with Latin American regulated retail operator Colombo Sport to provide its state-of-the-art retail cashier and sportsbook solution in the Dominican Republic.

Digitain will power the brand’s fast-growing network of premium retail sports betting shops with its retail cashier solution and extensive in-house and award-winning sportsbook content, featuring localised events and betting market types. This includes Digitain’s in-house virtual sports, with 20,000 daily events, occurring every 2 minutes. The Sportsbook contains features such as Book-a-bet, native Betbuilder, Sports Jackpot Cashout, and live score-center visualisations all of which can be tailored for the Dominican market.

Iain Hutchison, Digitain’s chief revenue officer, expressed his delight about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to offer our proven and scalable retail cashier and sportsbook solutions to Colombo Sport’s premium sports betting shops. They are a well-known betting brand in the Dominican Republic and wider Central Latin America and their commitment to customer excellence and satisfaction perfectly aligns with our values. We are excited about this collaboration that will undoubtedly enhance the sports betting experience for Colombo Sport’s growing premium retail expansion over the next few months.”

Additionally, Aldrin Paredes, CEO of Colombo Sport, mentioned, “Partnering with Digitain is a significant milestone for the Colombo Sport brands’ expansion. Digitain’s innovative solutions and industry expertise will enable us to provide our customers with an improved retail sportsbook experience. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our business in the Central Latin American market.”