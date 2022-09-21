Swintt gains British Gambling Commission licence

The supplier will start to offer slots and live casino games in the British market.

UK.- The online slots and live casino supplier Swintt has gained a licence from the Gambling Commission (GC) to supply the British online gambling market. Swintt will initially offer titles in its Xtra slots range: Aloha Spirit XtraLock and Mystic Bear XtraHold and its mobile-first release Candy Gold. These will be joined by The Crown, which features Vinnie Jones.

The group said in a statement: “Having been founded in 2019, Swintt has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the iGaming industry over the past few years and now boasts a rich and varied catalogue of over 140 state-of-the-art releases.

“Now that the company has gained approval to distribute its games in the UK, Swintt will continue with its overarching strategy to expand into regulated markets worldwide and bring its titles to a vast new audience, many of whom may not yet be familiar with the studio’s pioneering range of bonus features.”

Swintt CEO David Mann said: “Swintt is thrilled to be able to announce the issuance of a UK licence that will enable us to share our incredible collection of games with players at GC-licensed platforms for the very first time.

“While we should be able to announce the first of our UK partners shortly, in the meantime I can assure players that it won’t be long until they’re able to access some of our award-winning titles and experience the features that have helped us become one of the leading software providers.”

Meanwhile, speculation is brewing that the UK government may finally scrap its long-delayed overhaul of gambling legislation. The new prime minister Liz Truss is said to favour ditching plans for new regulation in a range of areas in order to focus on economic growth.

Originally due to be published at the start of the year, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s white paper on gambling has been pushed back month after month. It was reportedly ready for publication when Boris Johnson’s resignation put things on hold.

Now The Guardian has suggested that any new legislation based on the two-year review could be scrapped completely. The newspaper’s chief political correspondent, Jessica Elgot, has reported that Truss wants to axe the animal welfare bill, the energy bill, the online harms bill and reforms of gambling legislation.