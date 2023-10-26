Swing back into action with Blueprint Gaming’s King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas Jackpot King

A new Kong Upgrade allows players to unlock up to four different cash collect symbols.

One of Blueprint Gaming’s most loved characters has returned for another adventure in the studio’s latest release.

Press release.- One of Blueprint Gaming’s most loved characters has returned to the jungle for another fruit-filled adventure in the studio’s latest slot release, King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas Jackpot King.

The familiarity of vibrant colours and symbols of the jungle is accompanied by a charming soundtrack and a tropical forest full of features, improving on its predecessor’s reel set with a massive 4,096 ways to win.

In the base game, players experience a barrel full of fun on the new-look 6×4 reels thanks to the Cash Collect feature, appearing via cash symbols on reels 1-6, which is awarded when the special Kong symbol lands on reel six.

A new Kong Upgrade allows players to unlock up to four different cash collect symbols: Dual Collect, Lock & Spin Collect, Cash Boost Collect and Golden Monkey, with three or more bonus symbols triggering 10 free spins.

All unlocked upgrades remain in the base game permanently and also remain active during the free spins feature, something which is sure to drive retention as players recognise the continued value on offer.

King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas Jackpot King also features the industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other. It joins other recent slot releases such as Big Catch Bass Fishing and Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch in the exclusive Jackpot King ranks, designed to increase engagement for players and drive revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing & relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re excited to welcome one of Blueprint’s favourite characters back with the release of King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas Jackpot King. The next instalment of the series follows on from the popular Go Bananas, and we’re sure the game’s ambient soundtrack and immersive background will prove to be a great addition to our catalogue of games.”