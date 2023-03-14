Swedish gambling revenue up 5.1% in 2022

Swedish gambling licensees generated €2.4bn.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen, has reported that operators generated SEK27.4bn in revenue in 2022. That’s a rise of 5 per cent year-on-year.

Online gaming revenue was responsible for the growth, rising 6 per cent to SEK1.7bn. State lottery and slot machine revenue remained steady at SEK5.8bn.

However, for the last quarter, revenue rose 3.2 per cent to SEK7.2bn. National lottery revenue was up 4.2 per cent at SEK927m. Only restaurant casinos saw a drop in revenue, down 15.9 per cent at SEK53m.

As for Sweden’s major gambling operators, Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported revenue of SEK6.04bn, down by 1.2 per cent year-on-year. That comprised SEK5.22bn in net gaming revenue (down 0.6 per cent), SEK234m in agency income and SEK584bn in other income.

Of ATG’s gaming revenue, SEK4.94bn came from Swedish operations and SEK283m from Denmark. Revenue from betting on horse racing totalled SEK4.04bn, sports betting SEK650m and online casino SEK530m.

CEO Hasse Lord Skarplöth said the results were strong, especially in sports betting and casino, considering the challenging economic situation.

Meanwhile, state-controlled Svenska Spel has reported full-year 2022 revenue of SEK8bn (€722m), a drop of 1 per cent year-on-year. However, with underlining profits of SEK1.99bn, the operator will still match its 2021 state dividend of SEK2bn (€155m).

Revenue was affected by stricter customer compliance controls at Sports & Casino and Vegas retail venues, causing operating profits to drop by 3 per cent to SEK2.38bn. The World Cup failed to help pick things up, with the Qatar World Cup generating “lower customer interest than previous championships, partly because of the timing, partly because the Swedish national team did not qualify”.

Spelinspektionen reported that as of the end of 2022, 85,000 people were registered on the Swedish gambling self-exclusion platform Spelpaus.se, a rise of 5 per cent against the previous quarter.