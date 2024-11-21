Caesars launches Horseshoe online casino in New Jersey

New Jersey is the fifth jurisdiction for the online casino platform.

US.- Caesars’ online casino platform, Horseshoe Online Casino, has entered the US state of New Jersey. The platform was already live in Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Caesars said in a LinkedIn post: “We are excited to announce that Horseshoe Online Casino is officially live in the Garden State. New Jersey is the fifth jurisdiction where the cutting-edge online casino app and desktop platform is live in. Players on Horseshoe Online Casino in the US can earn Reward Credits through their play that can be redeemed for exclusive experiences at more than 50 world-class Caesars Rewards destinations including Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort, and Tropicana Atlantic City.”

In October, Caesars’ Horseshoe online casino launched in Michigan, replacing WynnBet. Caesars Entertainment had agreed to acquire Wynn’s Michigan online gaming licence in February, and the deal was completed in June.

Caesars’ financial results for the quarter ended September 30 show revenue of $2.9bn, a decrease of 2.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company recorded a net loss of $9m.

Gaming in New Jersey: revenue reaches $499.8m in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that the state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting took $499.8m in gaming revenue in October, up 2.6 per cent from October 2023 ($487.1m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotels was $208.7m, down 8.5 per cent compared to October 2023 ($228.1m). The online gaming win was $213.6m, up 28.1 per cent year-on-year, setting a new record. Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $77.5m, reflecting a 16 per cent decrease when compared to October 2023.