Delaware North signs up with Birches Health for responsible gambling measures

The firm will integrate Birches Health’s resources into its online gaming products.

US.- Hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North has announced it will integrate responsible gaming resources from Birches Health. The firm will integrate referral pathways into its online gaming products, including the Betly Sportsbook app in Tennessee, Arkansas and Ohio and the Betly Casino & Sportsbook platform in West Virginia.

Betly will promote responsible gaming best practices and care options through co-branded awareness campaigns with Birches Health. The clinical leadership team will also conduct educational training sessions with Delaware North’s Betly team members starting in 2025.

Lee Terfloth, Delaware North’s chief interactive gaming officer, said: “Delaware North is committed to promoting and encouraging responsible gaming and offering users informational resources to support and identify problem gambling, as well as promoting intelligent tools that allow players to set deposit, loss, session time and money-spent limits. These new resources from Birches Health will enhance our responsible gaming program with additional training for our team members and will be easy for our patrons to access.”

Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health added: “Increasing access to resources for players to build sustainable behaviors, as well as treatment from specialized clinicians is a crucial shared goal between Delaware North and Birches Health. We are excited to launch a partnership focused on supporting players and creating a strong, healthy ecosystem.”

In September, Delaware North named Jason Gregorec as the new president of its gaming division. He replaces Brian Hansberry, who is now group president of gaming.