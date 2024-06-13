Swedish gambling regulator becomes associate member of ULIS

Spelinspektionen has announced that it has joined United Lotteries for Integrity in Sport to strengthen its commitment to sports integrity.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regular Spelinspektionen has become an associate member of the United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS). The move comes as the regulator prepares to publish a new cooperative framework against match-fixing and corruption in Sweden in the coming months.

With a base in Lausanne, Switzerland, ULIS is a group of lotteries that aims to protect sports integrity from manipulation. It works with partners to detect and warn of suspicious betting activity and potential match-fixing or corruption.

Luca Esposito, general secretary of the ULIS, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Swedish Gambling Authority to our integrity network. This collaboration strengthens both organisations’ commitment to upholding sports integrity. International cooperation is crucial, given the complex challenges we face in fighting competition manipulation.”

Spelinspektionen director general Camilla Rosenberg said: “The partnership with ULIS aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure a clean and fair gambling environment. By joining forces with ULIS, we are boosting our capabilities to monitor and tackle competition manipulation issues both within our country and beyond its borders.”

Spelinspektionen outlined new requirements under the government’s new cooperative framework against match-fixing in March. Under the new regime, gambling operators and sports bodies have new duties to report and share data on threats involving match-fixing and sports integrity. They will have to use a cooperative platform for data sharing to flag suspect events and activity. The platform will be supervised by Spelinspektionen, as a new regulatory duty from July 1 of this year.