Premier League gambling sponsorship restrictions likely to be agreed

The BBC reports that the government is likely to agree to voluntary restrictions on shirt sponsorship.

UK.- A mooted voluntary ban on front-of-shirt Premier League gambling sponsorship looks likely to go ahead as part of the UK gambling white paper.

The BBC has reported that the government is not expected to pass legislation to restrict gambling sponsorship but will instead agree to a Premier League proposal to phase out front-of-shirt sponsorship from gambling firms. Sponsorship would still be visible in stadium and on other places on shirts.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was said to have been in favour of the plan before he stepped down. However, despite the proposal being put forward in the middle of last year, clubs have still to vote on the matter. That could be a problem because eight of 20 clubs currently have front-of-shirt deals with gambling firms.

The most recent deal to attract controversy was Aston Villa’s new partnership with Asia-facing betting firm BK8. The English Football League (EFL), which is sponsored by Sky Bet and has strongly opposed any restrictions, would not be affected by the ban.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group on gambling-related harm, has been lobbying for restrictions. He said betting company names need to be removed from football to “stop thousands of people wandering around as advertising”.