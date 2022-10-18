SunBet signs a new deal with Sportingtech for African expansion

Leading platform Quantum to provide support for the tier-one operator in multiple regulated territories across Africa.

Press release.- Sportingtech, the full-service betting and gaming platform provider, has signed a deal that will see it provide its industry-leading platform to SunBet, one of the highest-regarded online bookmakers in Africa.

SunBet, which is owned by the casino and resort giant Sun International (JSE:SUI), has entrusted Sportingtech with spearheading its move into new African markets, including three well-established territories.

The operator will utilise Sportingtech’s awarding-winning Quantum platform, which includes access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets, to ensure a successful launch in these exciting regulated, established markets.

Sportingtech’s proficiency in this field is well-documented, with a proven product and commitment to localisation that makes Quantum the go-to platform for top-tier operators that aim to dominate new markets.

Sportingtech’s expertise in offering omnichannel experiences will be of considerable benefit to SunBet, giving the company access to award-winning content management tools to create a custom front end that is completely optimised to the demands of local players.

Sun International has a proud legacy in the gaming, hospitality and entertainment sectors. Its high-quality hotels and resorts profile makes it a recognised premium brand across the globe, with a diverse profile of assets including world-class five-star hotels, modern and well-located casinos, and some of the world’s premier resorts.

Simon Gregory, general manager at SunBet, said: “This collaboration will benefit us massively as we continue to expand.

“Bringing both in-depth expertise and high-quality product offering, Sportingtech is the ideal partner for us in this venture, and look forward to growing these African markets together.”

Mark Schmidt, director of sales, Africa, at Sportingtech, said: “Established markets in Africa have significant potential and moving into them alongside SunBet is sure to demonstrate the strength and diversity of Quantum on yet another international stage.

“The backing of such a high-profile operator is a testament to the strength of our offering, and we look forward to bringing a superior experience to bettors in these markets.”