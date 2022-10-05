Sportingtech supplies sportsbook to new Brazilian operator

The collaboration will allow the brand to establish a presence in Brazil’s online sports betting market.

Sportingtech further enhances LatAm footprint with its latest partnership.

Press release.- Sportingtech, the multi-award-winning, full-service betting and gaming platform provider, has signed an agreement that will see a new operator partner in Brazil supplied with its sportsbook product.

The collaboration will allow the brand to establish a presence in Brazil’s online sports betting market, taking advantage of Sportingtech’s superior expertise and knowledge of operating across multiple LatAm markets.

The ambitious start-up is heavily backed by a consortium of business associates and intends to strategically grow its brand through an extensive marketing strategy that includes the use of influencers, media channels and affiliates, all underpinned by the scalable and powerful qualities of the provider’s leading Quantum platform.

The new partner’s existing assets in the country, combined with Sportingtech’s award-winning sportsbook offering, will help it to extensively market its brand, with an aim of going live by early 2023.

This agreement, marking another key Sportingtech partnership in LatAm, is a clear statement of the provider’s strong position in this fast-growing territory and signifies its ability to cater to the needs and demands of operators of all sizes.

Jack Smith, sales director at Sportingtech, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with this brand at a time when our growth in Brazil couldn’t be moving at a faster pace.

“Our presence in the region is significant and the addition of this latest partner is a testament to our continued dedication to growth there, as well as our efforts to bring the highest quality sports betting and casino platform to customers in both established and emerging markets.”

