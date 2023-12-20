Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $209.2m in November

Gross receipts increased by 1.9 per cent compared to October’s $205.3m.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $209.2m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in November. The figure was up 1.9 per cent compared to October’s $205.3m.

Igaming receipts totalled $175.3m, beating the previous high of $171.8m recorded in March. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $33.9m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $158.1m: $157.8m from igaming and $294,810 from online sports betting. Igaming AGR was up by 20.5 per cent and sports betting down by 98.9 per cent year-over-year.

The internet sports betting handle was $568.8m, up by 6.7 per cent from $533m in October and the highest handle to date. Operators submitted $33.6m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $8.4m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.