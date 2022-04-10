Still no online casinos licensed in Saxony-Anhalt

Saxony-Anhalt was designated as the temporary regulator for Germany’s new regulated gaming market but has seen no take up for licences. Sportsbooks looking to extend their offerings into online gambling verticals are reportedly frustrated by the licensing rules, which require a two-thirds majority approval from the 16-member Glücksspielkollegium, the temporary coordinating body for Germany’s regulated gambling market.

No operators have applied for licences to run online casinos under Germany’s new regulations.

Germany.- The state of Saxony-Anhalt has republished its list of approved gaming operators and there are still no online casino, slots or poker licensees.

The update comes six months after the state administration first reported last that no operators had applied for the online casino, slots or poker licences under Germany’s new federal gambling regulation.

New approvals have been put on hold due to disagreements between members, something that has long dogged the establishment of a federal gambling market in Germany. The Glücksspielkollegium is due to close by the end of this year to be replaced by the new federal regulator in Saxony-Anhalt, die Glücksspielbehörde.

Members of the board at die Glücksspielbehörde (GGL) have given the first details of plans to strengthen player protection measures in the country. They plan to carry out a “data-based evaluation” of the country’s current rules.

The new regulator is expected to be up and running to launch on January 1, 2023. However, board member Ronald Benter has said that it is already looking at strengthening player protection measures.

German court orders operator to refund loss due to unlicensed gaming

Legal cases have been brought by several customers in Germany who lost money with gaming operators before the legalisation of online gaming last year. Now for the first time, a regional court (the second highest level of court) in Köln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, has found in favour of the player in one of the cases, ordering an operator to refund €25,375 in losses.