Stand and deliver! Play’n GO heads to the highways with Midnight Gold

The new game is a spiritual successor to the blockbuster title Highway Legends.

Press release.- Play’n GO has unveiled Midnight Gold, a spiritual successor to the 2023 blockbuster title Highway Legends. The thrilling 5×3 online slot offers 20 fixed paylines, stunning visuals, and an array of innovative features designed to keep players on the edge of their seats.

Narratively, players join a ragtag unit of daring rogues as they leave the daylight behind for a moonlit heist of epic proportions. Racing through shadowy highways and unforgiving terrains, their quest for gleaming treasures is fraught with challenges and perilous challenges.

With the Deliver Feature, Treasure Chests and Cash Bag symbols bring multipliers ranging from x2 up to an impressive x250. Free Spins provide players with a choice between Stacked Wilds, which span three positions, or Roaming Wilds, which hold over and move to random positions for even more potential wins.

Building on its legacy of innovative gameplay, Midnight Gold introduces Mystery Instant Wins, where Scatters can randomly reveal multipliers of up to x20, adding excitement to every spin. The high stakes peak with Super Free Spins, triggered by landing a special gold Scatter symbol. Every spin in this mode guarantees a Wild Multiplier, enhancing the chance for legendary rewards.

The game’s dark tones and gleaming accents create a captivating contrast, immersing players in a sleek and sophisticated heist experience. Fans of Play’n GO’s adventure-packed slots such as the aforementioned Highway Legends and Undefeated Xerxes will feel right at home with Midnight Gold. Like Highway Legends, which charmed players with its thrilling heist narrative and fast-paced gameplay – Midnight Gold takes the action to new heights with its nocturnal setting and refined features.

Meanwhile, the bold ambition and reward potential of Undefeated Xerxes find a fitting counterpart in the high-octane historical drama of Midnight Gold. With its blend of engaging storytelling and innovative mechanics, this title continues Play’n GO’s tradition of delivering unforgettable gaming experiences.

Magnus Wallentin, Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, said: “Midnight Gold brings the period drama action to life, combining engaging features with striking visuals. From the Deliver Feature to the Guaranteed Multipliers in Super Free Spins, this game is all about rewarding gameplay and building on top of the foundations that make our historical slots so great.”

With its engaging mechanics and polished design: Midnight Gold is set to shine as another one of Play’n GO’s classic titles.

