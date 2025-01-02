Booming Games kicks of the new year with a brand new game

The shiny new 64 Gold Coins Hold & Win boasts all the hallmarks of a classic slot.

Press release.- New Year, new… game! As we welcome in 2025, we also welcome a brand new slot from Booming Games – the super 64 Gold Coins Hold & Win. This shiny new arrival boasts all the hallmarks of a classic. A 5×5, 30-payline slot with the famous casino symbols you’ve grown to love – lemons, cherries, lucky 7s and more. But this Hold & Win comes with a tantalising twist.

While many Hold & Win games require six coins in the base game to trigger the feature, you can do it here with just five. That launches the Coin Blitz Hold and Win, where every coin resets the spin counter, increasing your chance of landing a Mini, Minor, Major or Grand Jackpot. And that biggest pot can give you up to 1,000x your stake.

That’s not the only way to win, of course. Discover a Coin Blitz symbol and the coin will spin, revealing either the Boost (randomly increasing coin values) or the Grid Expand – which turns the 5×5 into an 8×8. You can do the math from there. Your task is to fill that grid with 64 coins and unearth a wild win of 10,000x your original bet.

As with all of the provider’s titles, 64 Gold Coins Hold & Win has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, Director of Games at Booming Games, said: “Forget your resolutions, 64 Gold Coins Hold & Win is a New Year’s revelation! We love shiny new things and this ticks every single box. A classic casino feel with fresh, fun features – and the chance to win up to 10,000x your bet. Booming Games have delivered a sure-fire favourite to start the New Year in style.”

