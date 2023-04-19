SpringNews expands its features

SpringNews mobile news app offers users a new feature: one can now listen to the news.

Press release.- SpringNews, a mobile app for news and updates, is excited to announce the expansion of its features with the addition of a new listening feature. This new feature allows users to conveniently listen to the latest news and updates on the go, catering to the busy lifestyles of our loyal users worldwide.

“As we analyzed the profiles of our app users, which include business owners, CEOs, and managers, we realized that they are often pressed for time and may not have the luxury to read news articles. In order to help our users manage their time and stay informed, we have introduced the new listening feature to our app.” – the company said.

Now, users can listen to SpringNews while driving to work, during lunch breaks, or while relaxing at home, making it easier to stay up-to-date with the latest iGaming, financial, business and technological trends. The team of experienced editors curate news from trusted sources, does deep research on different trending topics to provide reliable and relevant information to our users.

To enjoy the listening feature, simply download the SpringNews app from the App Store or Google Play.

