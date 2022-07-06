Sports Information Services names Brenda Strickland and Sean Beirne in US senior roles

Sports Information Services has named new roles as the firm grows in the US.

US.- Sports Information Services (SIS), a live betting and affiliate services supplier, has named Brenda Strickland and Sean Beirne in senior roles in its SIS Content Services US-facing subsidiary. As the firm expands in North America, Strickland has been appointed as regulatory and business affairs manager, and Beirne as US commercial manager.

In her new role, Brenda Strickland will be responsible for administering and maintaining US compliance, licensing, and reporting functions. That includes facilitating compliance with state regulatory requirements and managing internal corporate policies.

Previously, Strickland worked for nine years as a senior paralegal and contract manager at Sportech.

As US commercial manager, Sean Beirne will build relationships with US sportsbooks and sell live betting content. He will be in charge of working with local regulations to enable SIS to distribute sportsbook content and pari-mutuel products.

Beirne, a horse racing industry executive, was recently director of the Equine Industry Program at the University of Louisville Business School. He has more than 30 years of experience in racetrack management and operations, regulation, and education.

SIS chief executive and SIS Content Services president, Richard Ames, said: “The US market presents a huge opportunity for SIS to grow, particularly with the anticipated roll-out of fixed-odds betting from state to state as well as the advancement in esports betting regulations. These two new appointments will strengthen SIS Content Services Inc. as we aim to further drive our market presence in the country.”

“I believe the combination of knowledge, expertise, and regulatory and commercial acumen they bring with them will prove to be of huge benefit not only to SIS Content Services but also all of our US partners.”

