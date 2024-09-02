New Hampshire Lottery reports increase in full-year sales

Sales were up 5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Hampshire Lottery has reported $631m in sales for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. That’s a 5 per cent increase from the previous year. Tri-State Megabucks sales doubled while Powerball increased sales by more than 20 per cent and e-instant game sales increased by 25 per cent.

Some $200.7m of revenues went into the Education Trust Fund, which pays adequacy funds for public schools as well as Education Freedom Account vouchers, school construction aid, special education aid and other education expenses.

In June, NeoGames and the New Hampshire Lottery Commission (NHLC) signed a new seven-year agreement making NeoGames the NHLC’s sole lottery provider from July 1 2025.