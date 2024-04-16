New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $72.6m in March

The sports betting handle increased 16.5 per cent from February.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle reached $72.6m in March, up 16.5 per cent from February ($62.3m). Online sports betting generated $65m in bets, 89.5 per cent of the total. The retail handle increased 18.8 per cent to $7.6m.

Gross gaming revenue was $5.6m, the lowest since August 2023 but higher than the $4.8m generated in March 2023. The sector’s contribution to the state dropped from $2.9m in February to $2.4m. So far this year, New Hampshire has an accumulated handle of $585.8m. At the same point last year, the handle stood at $727.1m.