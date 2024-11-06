Sports Illustrated Casino postpones Michigan exit until 2025

Sports Illustrated Casino has planned to shut operations this quarter.

US.- Sports Illustrated (SI) Casino has put back its plan to leave the Michigan market until Q1 2025. The plan had been to shut operations in the state this quarter. The move will represent the end of business-to-consumer (B2C) operations in the US. SI Casino operates in the state under a partnership with the Hannahville Indian Community at Island Resort & Casino.

In September, Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported $261m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts. That’s a rise of 16.5 per cent compared to August.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, igaming receipts totalled $202.6m and sports betting receipts $58.4m. Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $209.9m: $182.3m from igaming and $27.6m from internet sports betting, up by 21.8 per cent and 47.2 per cent respectively.