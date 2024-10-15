Sports betting in Maryland: handle reaches record $532.9m in September

The state saw its highest handle since sports betting launched nearly three years ago.

US.- Maryland’s retail and mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $532.9m in September, up 20 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 and 44 per cent from August this year ($368.4m). It was the highest handle since regulated sports betting launched nearly three years ago.

According to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), $518.9m was spent online and $13.9m at retail sportsbooks. Players won $467.4m, leaving an operator hold of 12.3 per cent. The taxable win was $62.5m: $60.6m from online betting and $1.8m from retail.

This generated a record $9.4m in contributions to the state, nearly tripling September 2023 tax revenues. Previously, the top-performing month was January 2024 ($8.2m). There were 11 mobile platforms and 12 retail locations active in September: 12 mobile sportsbooks and 13 retail locations operated during September 2023.

FanDuel reported a $231.8m handle and $4.8m in taxes. DraftKings followed with $175.8m and $3m in sports. BetMGM generated $39.35m and $652,000.

See also: Gaming in Maryland: casinos generate $159.5m in September

“We’re encouraged that the sports wagering market continues to generate additional funding to support schools, and at the same time we also encourage everyone to be responsible about their betting,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin. “Mobile wagering apps have tools that allow you to set limits on your activity. If you bet, please enjoy it in moderation and leave room to simply have fun watching the games and being a sports fan.”