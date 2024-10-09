Gaming in Maryland: casinos generate $159.5m in September

Revenue was up 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $159.5m in gaming revenue in September, up 2.8 per cent compared to September 2023, but 7 per cent behind August 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $66.9m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $59.6m. Horseshoe Casino generated $13.1m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.7m, Hollywood Casino $6.6m, and Rocky Gap Casino $4.4m.

MGM National Harbor saw the most significant revenue increase compared to September 2023, up 8 per cent year-on-year, while Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, saw the most significant revenue decline, down 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $68.7m, an increase of 3.4 per cent compared to September 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $49.5m, an increase of 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.