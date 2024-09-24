Sports betting in Louisiana: handle reaches $234.5m in August

The handle increased by 52 per cent year-over-year.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has published its online and retail sports betting revenue figures for August. The handle was $234.5m, up 52 per cent year-over-year.

The state posted a $218.2m mobile sports betting handle, up 57.1 per cent from August 2023, while retail locations registered $16.3m, up 8.2 per cent from the same period last year. Net proceeds from online sports betting reached $22.7m, while retail sports wagering locations generated $2.7m. Operators paid the state close to $3.7m in taxes.

Meanwhile, the Cordish Companies has held a topping-off ceremony for the upcoming $270m Live! Casino & Hotel, the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market. Located in Bossier City, the venue will feature more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,000 slots and electronic table games, 40 live table games, a sportsbook, a 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness centre. It’s scheduled to open in Q1 2025.

During the ceremony, Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group, said: “Today marks an incredibly special day for The Cordish Companies as we continue to expand our Live! brand in the Southeast region of the country with the development of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.”