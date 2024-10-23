Sports betting in Arizona: We-Ko-Pa Casino signs deal with Internet Sports International

ISI will power the casino’s sportsbook and retail sports wagering operations.

US.- The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation’s We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Arizona has signed a deal with Internet Sports International (ISI) for race and sportsbook software solutions. Internet Sports International will power the casino’s sportsbook and retail sports wagering operations.

Sandra Pattea, president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, said: “We’ve found the perfect match for our vision by selecting ISI Sports as our partner for an enhanced sportsbook experience. In an industry marked by fierce competition, these cutting-edge kiosks empower us to set new service standards and continually innovate for the benefit of our guests, now and in the years ahead.

“ISI is retail sportsbook-centric, meaning that our sportsbook will always be its top priority. Their experience and tremendous service allowed us to move quickly from negotiations to opening, an event which went seamlessly for us.”

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort launched a retail sportsbook with Betfred Sports in September 2022. The sportsbook features a Planar 4K direct view LED video wall that can display up to 12 live games, a cashier stand with four wagering terminals and strategically-located betting kiosks. The sportsbook opens seven days a week with snacks and refreshments available via WKP, a full-service sports bar.

Gaming in Arizona: tribal contributions to benefits fund reach $44m in Q1

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) announced $43.9m in tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The amount represents an 3.6 per cent increase when compared to the same quarter in 2024.

The Arizona Benefits Fund receives 88 per cent of tribal gaming contributions. Some $21.9m went to Instructional Improvement Fund/Education, $10.9m to the Trauma and Emergency Services Fund, $3.9m to the Arizona Department of Gaming Operating Costs, $3.1m to the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund, $3.1m to the Tourism Fund and $0.9m to the state’s Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention fund.

