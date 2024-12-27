Music Game of the Week: celebrate the legends with Play’n GO’s KISS Reels of Rock

With KISS’ signature style, the reels come to life with iconic symbols and high-energy features.

Each week in December, Play’n GO celebrates a different music title for their lineup of music-themed slots.

Press release.- Play’n GO turns up the volume with its star-studded lineup of iconic music-themed slots. Each week this December, the company celebrates a different electrifying music title – packed with legendary bands and a dynamic symphony of features. Whether you’re into Def Leppard Hysteria or spinning the reels with KISS Reels of Rock, you’re in for a thrill ride of epic proportions.

KISS Reels of Rock – December 27

End the month with a bang as KISS Reels of Rock delivers the ultimate tribute to the legendary band. With KISS’ signature style, the reels come to life with iconic symbols and high-energy features that’ll make you feel like you’re centre stage at a sold-out concert!

Key Features:

KISS Wilds – The KISS Wilds take over the reels, boosting the chances for mega wins.

Free Spins with Stacked Symbols – get ready to rock out with Free Spins where the KISS symbols stack to create explosive winning opportunities.

Encore Feature – Keep the energy high with this feature, offering even more chances to snag rewards after the Free Spins round!

Known as the “Hottest Band in the World,” KISS exploded onto the rock scene in the 1970s with their iconic makeup, pyrotechnic-filled performances, and anthems like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City”. The band, founded by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, combined theatricality and hard-hitting rock to create a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of fans and artists.

See also: Music game of the week by Play’n GO: celebrate the legends with Mötley Crüe

Over their decades-long career, KISS has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and earned a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With legendary albums like Destroyer, Love Gun, and Alive!, the band cemented their place in rock history. Beyond the music, the band is renowned for their larger-than-life personas (Starchild, Demon, Spaceman, and Catman) making them a true multimedia sensation with a legacy that spans music, merchandising, and pop culture.