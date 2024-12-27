Imagine Live partners with King.rs

The live casino provider has announced its entry into the Serbia market.

Press release.- Imagine Live has announced its entry into the Serbia market through a strategic partnership with the operator King.rs. The collaboration aims to deliver King.rs players a premium gaming experience. Two Blackjack and one Roulette table will be equipped with the latest technology, allowing seamless gameplay and interactive features catering to Serbian players’ localised preferences.

Hakob Manukyan, CEO of Imagine Live Armenia, commented: “King.rs is an established brand throughout Serbia focused on delivering exceptional products and gaming experiences by putting the player at the centre of their brand story. Imagine Live is equally committed to providing premium and customised live dealer solutions with bespoke tables and studios for our operator partners to ensure a complete brand experience that players enjoy and return, which drives deeper engagement and revenue opportunities. We look forward to supporting and growing the live dealer experience with King.rs over the coming months.”

Dragan Djordjevic, COO King, added: “Working with Imagine Live has been an absolute thrill. Their unique mix of live performances, tech, and real-time interactivity is a game-changer in entertainment. It’s exactly the kind of creative energy we love at King.rs, where we’re all about reimagining live gaming. This partnership feels like a natural fit—two teams, both passionate about pushing boundaries and creating something fresh. I can’t wait to see what we come up with together and how we’ll keep surprising and exciting players around the world”.