Sportradar’s AI technology simulates England to win EURO 2024

Sportradar’s AI simulations also identified France’s Kylian Mbappe as the most likely to win the Golden Boot.

Press release.- According to a series of AI-driven data simulations conducted by Sportradar, England is the team most likely to win the UEFA Euro 2024 on July 14.

Sportradar’s cutting-edge AI technology conducted 10,000 comprehensive simulations for each of the 51 UEFA EURO 2024 tournament matches.

Among these simulations, England emerged as the winner in 2,400 instances, revealing a 24 per cent probability, edging out France and Germany, according to Sportradar’s AI probability model. This suggests Gareth Southgate’s team has a significant chance of claiming the championship title.

Leveraging betting insights from its global network of 900 sportsbook operators, Sportradar inputted tens of thousands of data points into its AI-powered algorithm. This facilitated an in-depth analysis of historical data and enabled the anticipation of future scenarios within the framework of this year’s tournament regulations.

In addition, Sportradar’s AI simulations identified France’s Kylian Mbappe as the player most likely to win the Golden Boot. Of 10,000 simulations, the Frenchman was the top goal scorer on 1,519 instances. The AI simulation put Mbappe slightly ahead of England’s Harry Kane who was selected 1,477 times.

Fellow Englishmen Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were identified 453 and 288 times, respectively.

Disclaimer: Sportradar stated the above information should not be relied upon for betting purposes.