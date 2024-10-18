Sportradar takes part in 8th edition of the FCF Sports Legal Training course

The event was held to promote legal sports knowledge in the entities linked to the FCF.

Press release – Sportradar took part in the 8th edition of the sports legal training course of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), which took place on October 15 at the Sports Headquarters in Barranquilla.

The event, aimed at the presidents or legal representatives of the professional clubs affiliated to the Major Division of Colombian Football (DIMAYOR) and the Departmental Leagues affiliated to the Amateur Division of Colombian Football (DIFÚTBOL”), was held to promote legal sports knowledge in the entities linked to the FCF.

Among the international guests from FIFA’s Legal Department and various interest groups, notable attendees included María Claudia Rojas, deputy chairperson of FIFA’s Ethics Committee; Carlos Schneider, head of FIFA’s Judicial Bodies; César Chaparro, head of FIFA’s Clearing House; Héctor Navarro, head of FIFA’s Regulatory, Integrity and Compliance; Francisco Larios, senior counsel; and Juan Matías Méndez, Sportradar manager, integrity partnerships for Latin America.

Juan Matias Mendez said: “The fight against match-fixing is an ongoing effort that requires awareness among all those involved in sport. We aim to equip all football stakeholders with knowledge about match-fixing and Sportradar is honoured to once again participate in the course organised by the FCF. We thank them for the invitation and for helping to build a safe future for football.”

The two days of training covered important topics such as the latest reforms to FIFA’s statutes, the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and the new regulatory framework of the National Dispute Resolution Chambers, as well as ethical issues, match-fixing, betting and sports sponsorship.