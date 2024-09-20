Sportingtech partners with premium event software 23:59

Sportingtech integrates with 23:59 to offer personalised features for operators.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced a new partnership with 23:59. The new resource enables operators to personalise their offering with the most major events worldwide without spending time on long searches.

23:59, with its global sports events and holiday consolidation, simplifies the planning of successful campaigns aligned with these events. The system is designed for easy integration, sending alerts that suggest the best time to run campaigns and advising about relevant dates for the specific time of year, making the process seamless for operators.

The partnership reinforces Sportingtech’s dedication to offering operators efficient tools to enhance their ability to develop localised campaigns and reach clients globally, particularly in Brazil. Brazil is a growth market, and the total revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 9.11 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of US$40.57m by 2027, according to Statista.

Robert Nevill, senior commercial manager at Sportingtech, said: “We believe the new tool will help our clients find customised opportunities to enhance their marketing and promotional activities.

“When discussing Brazil, live sports have become a crucial aspect of the entertainment sector. Given Brazilians’ strong passion for football, many businesses are competing to gain a piece of this market, and being aware of upcoming events and holidays can provide a significant edge in crafting more effective campaigns.

“Operators can now capitalise on great opportunities in Brazil through our newest feature and the developments we are currently working on.”

Elad Beni, 23:59 co-founder, added: “We are truly happy with this amazing partnership; knowing Sportingtech product and team, we are absolutely sure that 23:59 will have a great impact on the way CRM planning is managed by Sportingtech customers.

“The Brazilian market is booming, and we are sure that the current and future customers in Brazil and not just will have the benefit of stepping forward with the way they are approaching their players with top-of-the-line planning.”