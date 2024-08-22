Sportingtech unleashes BetMakers’ premier horse racing solution across its platform

This latest addition is part of Sportingtech's ongoing strategy to continuously innovate and expand its product suite.

The company will deliver an enhanced horse racing experience to global partners.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced a new strategic partnership with BetMakers Technology Group (“BetMakers”). This integration will see Sportingtech incorporate BetMakers’ turnkey horse racing solution into its comprehensive platform, enabling the delivery of a world-class horse racing experience to both existing and new operator partners.

BetMakers, a global leader in horse racing technology, offers an advanced and customisable solution that caters to the diverse needs of the betting industry. The partnership will allow Sportingtech’s operators to access a vast range of horse racing markets with over 300,000 racing events per year, real-time data feeds, embedded video, and a user-friendly interface that enhances the overall betting experience.

Tommy Molloy, chief product officer at Sportingtech, said “The integration of BetMakers’ horse racing solution is a significant step forward for Sportingtech as we continue to diversify and enhance our already robust platform’s offering. Horse racing is a globally popular sport, generating over $115bn in revenue each year, and we are excited to provide our partners with access to this dynamic vertical. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and their players.”

See also: QG Bet is officially live on Sportingtech’s platform in Brazil

Joey Carroll, director of Business Development & Partnerships for BetMakers, remarked: “BetMakers is delighted to work with Sportingtech to offer betting on racing from around the globe through their award-winning platform.

“Our highly flexible Embedded Solution will deliver fixed odds and tote betting on racing, powered by BetMakers’ best-in-class wagering engines, expert managed trading services, unmatched global pool commingling capabilities, and enhanced tools for user engagement including our new racing form and content services from RACELAB. We look forward to working closely with Sportingtech to advance the race betting experience they offer through their platforms.”

This latest addition is part of Sportingtech’s ongoing strategy to continuously innovate and expand its product suite, ensuring operators can offer a wide variety of engaging content to their audiences. “With BetMakers’ renowned horse racing technology now integrated, Sportingtech is poised to deliver an unrivalled betting experience, tailored to the specific needs of its global partners,” the company said.