Spider CMS of EGT with a brand-new exciting feature

Press release.- The casino management system of EGT Spider has released a brand-new bonus feature: “Win the spin”. It enables operators to set up a range of rewards, which can be different amounts of money or items. Players accumulate progress based on the bets they place and get the chance to play roulette wheel. What they earn from it generates a bonus that can be cashed out.

Petar Spasov, head of the casino management system department at EGT, said: “We developed Win the spin with the idea of further enriching the gaming experience of players, as well as giving another powerful tool to operators, with which they can attract and retain customers in their gaming facilities.

“One of its biggest advantages is that operators have the freedom to control and define almost everything: from stakes to prizes and configurations, which can be unlimited. I believe that Win the spin has great potential that is yet to unfold.”

