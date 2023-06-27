Two products of EGT debut in Casinò di Venezia Ca`Noghera

EGT’s Blue General and Cai Fu Tian Jiang were presented in the Italian casino.

Press release.- After the great success of the jackpot bestseller Bell Link in Casinò di Venezia CaNoghera two more products of EGT made their Italian debut in the reputable gaming establishment.

They are Blue General HD multigame mix and Cai Fu Tian Jiang jackpot. They are presented in the G 55 J1 VIP and G 50 J2 Up models of the general series of slot cabinets.

Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for Italy at EGT, shared about the installation: “I am very happy that two more attractive developments of EGT had the opportunity to unfold their potential first to the customers of Casinò di Venezia CaNoghera. Blue General multigame’s 50 titles, of which Sugartime stands out as one of the most preferred games, offer everything local players are looking for: diverse themes and multiple chances of winning.”

And she added: “Cai Fu Tian Jiang’s four games Animal Riches, Expanded Riches, Incredible Lantern, and Pearls of Wealth bring the good luck charm of the Far East and add even more thrill to the gaming experience. So it’s no wonder that they became favourites to the casino visitors so quickly.”

The operator’s representatives also positively assessed the collaboration with Euro Games Technology. They stated that they were very satisfied with the performance of EGT’s products and are looking forward to the Bulgarian manufacturer’s next exciting proposals.