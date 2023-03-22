Sparket to provide software to California’s Spotline 29 Casino and Turtle Rock Casino

Sparket has signed a deal with the 29 Palms of Mission Indians to provide promotional free-to-play sports and live event wagering software.

US.- Sparket has licensed software to the Twenty-Nine Palms of Mission Indians for use at their two casinos, Spotline 29 Casino and Turtle Rock Casino in California. Sparket’s software will provide promotional free-to-play sports and live event wagering via its proprietary pool wagering system.

Evan Fisher, COO of Sparket, said: “We’re excited to partner with 29 Palms – they are a forward-thinking group focused on providing an engaging experience for their patrons. Our platform fits the mold perfectly to drive customer acquisition via free-to-play sports and live event promotions. On the heels of the failed California ballot propositions, we’re seeing higher demand for our social products.”

29 Palms Band of Mission Indian Leadership added: “We’re focused on providing a unique experience for our customers. Sparket’s technology allows us to offer social promotions for major sporting events and beyond. We’ve already received great feedback from our customers after our initial ‘Big Game’ football event, and can’t wait to do it again for the college basketball tourney!”

Sparket has also signed a deal with Station Casinos to license software for the company’s virtual casino app STN Play app.

New members join California Nations Indian Gaming Association

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) added five more tribes to its membership. Joining CNIGA are the Alturas Indian Rancheria, Big Sandy Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Colusa Rancheria, the Karuk Tribe, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. The latter four tribes are former CNIGA members. With these additions, CNIGA represents 47 tribes, up from 39 since 2019.