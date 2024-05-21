Spanish gambling regulator begins work to create central data registry

The DGOJ plans to create a common registry for gambling data.

Spain.- The Spanish gambling regulator DGOJ has initiated work on data administration policies and practices for the creation of a common centralised registry of gambling data. The registry would compile customer data from all Spanish-licensed gambling operators to provide a holistic view of activity.

DGOJ director general Mikel Arana has taken input from the Sectoral Commission, the General Assembly’s advisory body for policy and federal and directives. Initial discussions are focusing on improving data integration across public administrations and integrating the data into a comprehensive report on gaming activity.

Arana said: “The establishment of a centralised data registry will enhance the transparency and accountability of gambling operations in Spain. It will provide a robust framework for monitoring and ensuring compliance with the highest standards of responsible gaming.”

The General Assembly ordered the creation of a central registry over a year ago through the Decree on Responsible Gambling Environments. It will allow the DGOJ to monitor gambling licensees’ activities and customer engagement. Operators will have to establish risk profiles for customers aged under 25.

The next stage will involve consultations with stakeholders, including operators. The DGOJ aims to finalise an implementation plan by the end of the year. The registry would come into effect in early 2025. The remaining know-your-customer measures of the decree will be introduced in 2025.