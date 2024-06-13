SOFTSWISS Sportsbook shares tips for maximising UEFA Euro 2024 profits

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook has shared its insights and forecasts ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 сhampionship.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook has shared its insights and forecasts ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 сhampionship. The compilation is designed to empower operators to maximise engagement and success during this premier sporting event.

According to the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, football holds leading positions among other sports in GGR, revenue, and bets. Therefore, the UEFA Euro period is one of the most advantageous promotional times for operators, second only to the Football World Cup. To maximise their promotional efforts during this time, operators can employ the following strategies and tools:

Event-related content across all channels: Publishing interesting facts about the UEFA EURO and national teams and providing extensive statistics, especially during the championship, helps build player trust. To maximise reach, promotional materials and banners, including those on the casino page, should receive particular attention.

Retention and reactivation bonuses: Offering daily express bonuses and free bets for championship matches encourages bettors to return and engage in each round throughout the event. Special “welcome-back” bonuses can help reactivate dormant players, drawing them back to the platform. Additionally, implementing geo-targeted offers can encourage players to show support for their national teams.

Targeting casino players: According to the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook data, casino bets drop 10–20% during major sporting events. Operators running both casino and sportsbook projects should involve casino players in betting activities via email newsletters and other promotions to maintain or even boost their overall iGaming metrics.

Competitions for engagement: Competitions between players with prizes, such as fan merchandise, autographs, and tickets to the finals, can significantly boost engagement. Tournaments also serve this purpose effectively.

Alexander Kamenetskiy, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, said: “With the right strategy, the UEFA EURO period is an excellent opportunity for both verticals: sports betting and casino. I wish all our partners success in achieving the expected results! Speaking about the championship, I usually cheer for Spain, but this time, as a Ukrainian, I will root for the Ukrainian national team. However, Germany is the most likely to win. They play at home and have relatively easy opponents in the group stage, and, as history shows, home advantage can be significant.”

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team has recently released its first mobile application on Serbian Google Play and App Store. Also, SOFTSWISS shared a tool for all businesses considering launching a sports betting project – the Sportsbook Budget Calculator, which is available for free.

