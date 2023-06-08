SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator partners with Cobra Casino

Operating under a Curacao licence, Cobra Casino has established itself as a dynamic and player-centric online casino.

Press release.- The new campaign, powered by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, aims to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience for Cobra Casino’s players, inviting them to compete for exciting rewards. By leveraging the comprehensive gamification solution offered by the technology expert, the online casino operator intends to boost its player engagement and maintain healthy growth metrics.

Operating under a Curacao licence, Cobra Casino has established itself as a dynamic and player-centric online casino offering a vast library of popular and engaging titles. The online casino accepts both crypto and fiat payments that enable players to engage in the campaign using popular cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional fiat deposits.

The new campaign is set to feature three progressive jackpot levels – Major, Grand, and Mega – with the Mega level reaching a maximum reward of EUR20,000. The Cobra Jackpot boasts easy entry conditions, with a minimum bet being just EUR1.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, renowned for delivering cutting-edge jackpot solutions, is taking care of all service aspects throughout the announced campaign. Not only does the software developer equip its new partner with a solution capable of rejuvenating iGaming project performance, but is also lending its expertise, allocating a dedicated team of technical and business account managers to walk the client through the entire process. The Jackpot Aggregator tailors its proposition according to specific business needs, which are first collected and analysed, to deliver an effective remedy to address client pains.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, comments on the partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with Cobra Casino and launch the Cobra Jackpot campaign. Our goal is to provide operators with new opportunities and cutting-edge strategies to captivate and retain players more effectively. The Jackpot Aggregator offers clients its technology and expertise for launching engaging custom-made campaigns to help eliminate bottlenecks and bring additional value to their iGaming projects.”

Mark Wolf, the representative of Cobra Casino, says: “It’s our pleasure to work with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and introduce the Cobra Jackpot. This campaign aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering fantastic gaming experiences to our players. We anticipate a positive response from users and look forward to their enthusiastic participation in this promotion.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a solution to boost player retention in online casinos. With its recent cross-product integration, which made jackpots available to clients of the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, the company continues to innovate and enhance the online gaming experience for players worldwide.