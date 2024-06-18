SOFTSWISS triumphs at EGR B2B Awards 2024

Affilka by SOFTSWISS has won in the Affiliate Software Supplier category at the EGR B2B Awards 2024.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS has won in the Affiliate Software Supplier category at the esteemed EGR B2B Awards 2024.

The EGR B2B Awards celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry. The accolade recognizes the achievements of suppliers from across all the major industry spheres, including gaming and betting software, IT and infrastructure, payments, and safer gambling tools.

Award-winning Affilka by SOFTSWISS provides top-notch affiliate management software that integrates with any casino, sportsbook, or poker platform, ensuring productive operator-affiliate relationships. Currently, the software powers over 360 brands, having almost 260 thousand affiliate accounts.

According to the company, the software includes integrated payment systems, which help operators to process payments directly from Affilka’s back-office in a few clicks. The software also provides interface customisation, multi-product management, and dedicated support. Zero setup fees and real-time tracking and reporting also represent significant advantages of the platform.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “The team is honoured to achieve such a valuable accolade. Our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possible and changing the igaming industry for the better through technologies and innovations made this prominent win real. On behalf of the entire team, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our partners and clients, whose trust and support fuel our enthusiasm.”

Success at the EGR B2B Awards is the second accolade to the Affilka by SOFTSWISS’ collection in 2024. In March, the company was named the best Affiliate Marketing Solution at the Asia Gaming Awards.

SOFTSWISS was also named a silver winner in the Sportsbook Platform Supplier category at the EGR B2B Awards. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook covers 2,000+ unique markets with 100,000+ live events in 200+ sports, including esports and premium cricket. It provides a seamless, secure, and efficient environment for both operators and players.