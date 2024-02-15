SOFTSWISS to showcase tech expertise at SBC Summit Rio 2024

SOFTSWISS is bringing its expertise and technology solutions to this promising event for Brazil

SBC Summit Rio will take place in Brazil March 5-7, 2024.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is gearing up to participate in the first SBC Summit Rio, scheduled for 5-7 March 2024. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, SOFTSWISS is bringing its expertise and technology solutions to this promising event for Brazil’s growing market.

SBC Summit Rio officially marks Brazil’s first industry event since the introduction of new regulatory changes, signalling a pivotal moment in the nation’s iGaming sector.

SOFTSWISS invites expo visitors to stand D360 to explore its product ecosystem tailored to meet the evolving needs of the regulated igaming market in LatAm. Leveraging its global expertise, SOFTSWISS unlocks new opportunities while ensuring compliance and driving innovation in this evolving landscape.

As Latin America, with a particular focus on Brazil, establishes itself as a pivotal hub for igaming, SOFTSWISS strategically places itself to foster growth within the region. The company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and cutting-edge solutions to the Latin American market is highlighted by recent initiatives, including enhancing its server infrastructure and assembling a local team of Regional Business Development Managers.

In Brazil, where football is more than just a sport but a national passion, SOFTSWISS introduces its Sportsbook, aligned with the country’s football fervour. Beyond betting, SOFTSWISS presents a comprehensive suite encompassing the Casino Platform and the Game Aggregator, addressing the escalating demand for diverse online entertainment. The integration of the Jackpot Aggregator and advanced engagement tools not only enhances operators’ portfolios but improves the overall user experience.

Carla Dualib, regional business development manager (Latin America) at SOFTSWISS, said: “I am Brazilian and also the Regional Business Development Manager for SOFTSWISS in LatAm. I deeply appreciate the significance of a localized business strategy that respects our national identity. SOFTSWISS is keenly aware of Brazil’s fervent sports culture, especially football, and we’ve tailored our products to align with this passion.

“As the entertainment landscape evolves, SOFTSWISS stands ready to assist operators in seizing new opportunities and expanding their horizons. Our integrated solutions form an ecosystem designed to flourish in Brazil’s dynamic market, aiming to surpass the expectations of its enthusiastic players.”

Last year, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform obtained GLI-19 certification, streamlining the new market entry for operators interested in using the SOFTSWISS Turnkey Solution.

Meetings with SOFTSWISS representatives can be scheduled through the official website.