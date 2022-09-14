SOFTSWISS to attend SBC Summit Barcelona 2022

The summit will take place in the Spanish city between 20–22 September.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS – award-winning online gaming and sports betting software provider – will present its product portfolio at the SBC Summit 2022. The event will take place in Barcelona, Spain, between 20–22 September.

Visitors can attend the conference that brings together more than 6,000 sports betting and gambling industry experts. They will share niche insights, and knowledge about iGaming stead and build powerful connections in 5 thematic zones at the Fira Barcelona Montjuïc venue.

This year SOFTSWISS will debut at the event at Stand B12. All current and future partners and clients can attend the booth and discuss opportunities for collaboration – right now it is possible to book a meeting with company representatives.

The focus product for SBC Summit will be the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook Platform, an innovative online sports betting software with gamification opportunities. The team will present new product features, a line of exclusive bonuses and the latest Sportsbook update – the integration with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, which will also showcase its portfolio and innovative tools. During the event, visitors will also get a chance to get acquainted with the MVP integration between the Sportsbook Platform and the Jackpot Aggregator, which brings SOFTSWISS another step closer to cross-product integrations in its iGaming software ecosystem.

Summit visitors will have a chance to explore SOFTSWISS products: the Jackpot Aggregator, a multi-faceted promotion management tool for launching jackpot campaigns across multiple platforms; Affilka, an affiliate marketing management platform awarded as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software a month ago. Among the product portfolio, visitors can also discover the Casino Platform, a software platform for launching an iGaming brand. The Online Casino Platform’s product team will show off the latest Bonus enhancement such as the Bonus API, and showcase support for new licences.

“Participation in SBC Summit is a favourable opportunity to showcase our latest innovations, such as the robust and flexible Sportsbook or the groundbreaking Jackpot Aggregator. Our approachable managers will respond to any questions with great pleasure, plus we will have a special prize contest, so be sure to drop by our stand B12 and take part!” – noted Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS.

SBC Summit is not the last event for SOFTSWISS this year. The international company will participate and present its product portfolio at SiGMA Europe in Malta, 14–18 November 2022.

